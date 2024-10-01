Dead by Daylight Is Making Its Best Game Mode Even Better

Dead by Daylight has three different "Modifiers" Behaviour Interactive has released recently: Lights Out, Chaos Shuffle, and 2v8. These are essentially new game modes even if they're not being called such, and of those three, the one that people seem to gravitate towards the most with the fewer frustrations is the 2v8 mode where two different Killers team up against a team of eight Survivors with modified powers and other mechanics, though the matches themselves stay largely the same. Dead by Daylight's 2v8 mode came and went pretty quickly after it was first added even though it did get an extension due to popular demand, but as part of the game's Halloween festivities, Behaviour is bringing back 2v8 and is making it even better than before.

Technically, the return of the 2v8 mode will miss the Halloween window even if its rerun was revealed this week as part of the game's Halloween plans. Dead by Daylight's 2v8 mode will come back on November 12th, Behaviour said, and will stick around from then until November 26th to give players two straight weeks to play. When it returns, it'll also feature an expanded cast of Killers for players to choose from. The characters available are still only original ones, not licensed characters like Vecna, Dracula, Michael Myers, or others, however.

The Trapper, Wraith, Hillbilly, Nurse, and Huntress were all playable in the last iteration of 2v8, and joining them this time will be The Blight, Spirit, and Deathslinger. Killers in 2v8 generally get to use their normal kits but also have extra abilities that the other Killer can benefit from as well, though it's unclear right now what the bonuses for the new Killers will look like.

Not to be outdone by the Killers, the Survivors are also gaining some extra powers. They're getting "Active Abilities" which can be things like raising or fixing pallets, helping teammates, or even picking yourself up off the ground if you're in the dying state. Survivors will also get better "Unlock Abilities" which grant perks specific to different Survivor classes after a Survivor has been sent to a cage once. The chief complaint with the 2v8 mode previously was that it was much more fun for the Killers (so much so that there had to be queue incentives in place to get people to play as Survivors), so these new Survivor-focused changes will hopefully smooth out the experience to make Dead by Daylight's 2v8 mode a bit more enjoyable for both parties.

