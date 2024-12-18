Dead by Daylight Event Gives Players Free Skins

The holiday spirit is coming to Dead by Daylight following DbD Day. Developer Behavior Interactive is giving players free skins through the Bone Chill event and Event Tome. The Bone Chill event is an ongoing tradition for Behavior Interactive, and players once again have a chance to grab free skins and showcase their holiday horror cheer. The Bone Chill event returns, running from December 12th, 11 a.m. ET, through January 7, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET. Players will find themselves in a “winter wonderland to engage in Snowskull fights, soak in the holiday decor, and give The Entity the greatest gift of all.” Playing each day garners the most rewards, but is not completely necessary. Here is a look at some of the content you can earn through the Bone Chill event.

Outfits Killer Weapons Celestial Sweaters Charms/Badges/Banners The Huntress The Hillbilly Adam Francis Snow Crow (Charm) Nea Karlsson The Doctor David King Evil Snowcone (Badge) The Skull Merchant Vittorio Toscano Ormond Snowglobe (Badge) The Knight Meg Thomas Frosty Hook (Badge) The Twins Haddie Kaur Huntress Holiday (Banner) The Dredge Zarina Kassir Dwelf on a Shelf (Banner) Crackling Fire (Banner)

In addition to the cosmetics listed above, players will earn Bloodpoints, Iridescent Shards, and Rift Fragments throughout the event. Behavior Interactive has released a calendar showing exactly when these gifts can be earned. All in all, players can expect to collect 1,500,000 Bloodpoints, 2,750 Iridescent Shards, and 60 Rift Fragments.

Dead By Daylight Bone Chill Event Advent Calendar

Finally, Behavior Interactive is adding a new map called Ormond Lake Mine. The mining project shows a “dark chapter of Mount Ormond’s history”. According to the developer’s press release, the lore behind this location that a mining crew “seemingly slaughtered each other for no discernible reason”, making it the perfect location for a holiday horror event. Ormond Lake Mine will remain in Dead by Daylight’s map rotation after the Bone Chill event concludes.

While exploring Ormond Lake Mine, players should keep their eyes out for Snowskull piles. These twisted snowballs may not seem like much, but they can be the difference between life and death. Players can hold up to six Snowskulls to ensure they always have frosty ammunition. With true aim, players can pelt killers like Dracula and Chucky and show them what they think of their holiday horror spirit.

Another introduction to this Bone Chill event is the ability to create instant snowmen. If players have a Snowskull in their inventory, they can build a snowman at any time and any location. Players can then enter the snowman and hide from any lurking killers. Or, players can create a Snowman Decoy. The decoy cannot be used for hiding but “instead, the unlucky person that interacts with one will receive a chilling surprise.” Utilizing both types of snowmen will keep killers guessing when it’s safe to interact with them.

The Bone Chill event is full of goodies to unlock, activities to enjoy, and merry murder to participate in. Players should ensure they log into Dead by Daylight throughout the event to earn as much event currency as possible. The more event currency earned, the more rewards you can claim. The rewards are permanent for players to keep and perfect to use during each winter holiday. Happy horror holidays and stay alive!