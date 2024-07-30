Dead by Daylight Event Adding More Community Cosmetics Made by Players

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has announced the return of the Design a Cosmetic Contest. There will be four categories in the contest, including Killer Outfit, Survivor Outfit, Badge, and Banner. The submission period has officially started, and will run through August 19th at 11:59 p.m. ET. This time around, instead of the developers picking a winner, the community will be able to vote on a shortlist of finalists, which will be revealed sometime in mid September. Voting will take place from September 19th through the 26th, with the final winners announced by October 3rd at 10 a.m. ET. Those selected will not only see their design added to Dead by Daylight, but they’ll also receive 25,000 Auric Cells, which is valued around $200.

According to the game’s official website, these cosmetics are all meant to be very rare. In the case of the Killer and Survivor Outfits, Behaviour is looking for submissions that fit that character’s personality while also offering something different than we’ve seen in the game. The designs can’t alter the character’s body, and Behaviour wants “nothing over the top” in terms of VFX. The developers also note that no linked sets can qualify, so there shouldn’t be connected cosmetics.

While Dead by Daylight features a number of guest characters from other horror franchises, submissions must be based on original characters from the game to qualify; all others will be disqualified. Entrants are also forbidden from voting in the contest. Finalists will be determined by a three-person panel, who will be judging the entries based on originality and execution. Full rules for the Killer Outfit, Survivor Outfit, Badge, and Banner can be found at each of the hyperlinks in this sentence.

There seems to be a lot of excitement surrounding the Design a Cosmetic Contest, but some Dead by Daylight fans have expressed concerns. Many are worried that allowing the community to pick a winner will result in the game’s most popular characters getting prioritized, as opposed to the strength of each submission. Hopefully the contest will run smoothly, and we’ll see some interesting new cosmetics added to the game as a result!

