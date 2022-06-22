Dead by Daylight Is Updating the 2 Most Popular Perks

Dead by Daylight's sweeping perk overhaul was detailed this week with the game's two most popular perks naturally topping the list of those that'll be affected. Those perks are Barbecue and Chili for the Killers and Dead Hard for the Survivors. Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive detailed exactly what'll happen to these perks while cautioning players that some of the changes "may seem shocking" but have been deemed necessary to shake up the meta and give other perks a chance to shine.

While tons of perks – 39, to be exact – will be affected by this update, Barbecue and Chili as well as Dead Hard are definitively the most popular perk picks for each role based on Behaviour's Dead by Daylight stats and rankings shared previously. The appeal of Barbecue and Chili is in part its effect that reveals other Survivors when hooking someone, but reading auras isn't exclusive to this perk by any means. Its big draw is the Bloodpoint bonus that rewards players with tons of Bloodpoints even in the case of a so-so-performance. Behaviour is removing that Bloodpoint bonus entirely.

"We do not want Bloodpoints to be the driving factor behind perk choices, so we will be removing the Bloodpoint bonus," Behaviour said. "While we understand this change may seem shocking, please keep in mind that this update reduces the grind by about 75%, with matchmaking incentives providing an additional avenue for Bloodpoints."

Behaviour said this change is "a necessary step in making other aura reading perks more appealing."

Survivors aren't getting away unscathed either. Their go-to perk, Dead Hard, will become more of a skill-based ability as opposed to a free pass to put distance between a Survivor and a Killer while also avoiding damage.

Overhauled progression 👏

39 perk changes (incl. meta) 👏

More? 🤯



The June 2022 Developer Update has arrived. It's a big one.

🔗 https://t.co/bMLCARyFmI pic.twitter.com/R1p2SGjScb — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) June 22, 2022

"There are two main ways Dead Hard is used: To dodge a hit and for distance (to get to a nearby pallet or window)," Behaviour said. "In the latter case, there's not much a Killer can do. Therefore, Dead Hard will now provide the Endurance effect for 1 second when activated. If you time it right, you'll prevent the hit and gain a movement speed boost."

These two perk changes are just fractions of the overall update teased back during the anniversary event, so be sure to check out the full rundown before the update goes live to make sure you're not surprised by any of the changes.