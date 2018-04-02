Dead by Daylight Devs Tease Deathgarden

Behaviour Interactive is teasing the developer’s next project, an asymmetrical multiplayer game called Deathgarden.

Not much is known about the game at the moment aside from limited information that’s been released by the game’s team as well as the teaser trailer that’s shown above. According to IGN, Behaviour describes that game by saying that “Deathgarden is a brutal asymmetrical shooter, where powerful hunters prey on agile runners, in a spectacular dystopian bloodsport.” The game is being previewed as a 5-on-1 shooter, some of that evidence seen in the teaser trailer.

Even though the trailer doesn’t reveal much about the game, being familiar with Behaviour Interactive’s other asymmetrical multiplayer game, Dead by Daylight, helps when gathering details from the trailer. Dead by Daylight pits four Survivors against one Killer instead of five, but aside from that small change, there appear to be some similar details to the horror game in Deathgarden. Set is a dismal, stormy forest, the trailer shows what appears to be a Survivor who’s restrained by some kind of structure. He’s then approached by what definitely looks to be the single antagonist of the game, a gun-toting, armor-clad figure.

It’s also been pointed out that the emblem on the Killer’s armor is one that’s also found in Dead by Daylight. The skull is an image that’s shared here with the icon for the Thrill of the Hunt perk, one of the options that Killers can take to earn more Bloodpoints and inhibit Survivors’ ability to cleanse Hex Totems.

The game’s site shows a bit more of the Killer and some of the Survivors as well as the fact that each of the five players avoiding the Killer appear to be able to wield weapons. Deathgarden’s trailer shows the one Survivor holding what looks like a knife in his hand, and the site’s image shows larger bladed weapons and as well as bows. Survivors in Dead by Daylight by comparison don’t have weapons and are limited to blinding Killers with flashlights and dropping pallets in their paths to stall for time.

Signups are currently open for the game’s Closed Alpha on the PC platform, but it’s unknown if Deathgarden will be available for consoles or which systems those might be. The game will be playable at PAX East though, and the Twitter account that’s now been opened for the game confirmed that more information would be available sometime this week.