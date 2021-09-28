New Dead by Daylight Survivor, Perks Revealed

Dead by Daylight already has a new Chapter releasing soon with Behaviour Interactive revealing this week a new Survivor named Mikaela Reid. The new character is big into witchcraft and will be the only character included in the Hour of the Witch Chapter that’s coming soon. A release date for that Chapter has not yet been announced, but the character’s been added to the game’s test servers to try out which means we’ve already gotten a look at what her perks are.

The reveal trailer for the new Survivor can be seen below after it was shared on Tuesday by Behaviour Interactive. While we don’t yet know the character’s full bio, the past teaser shared on Twitter hinted that she’s a performer of sorts, too, since it showed red curtains being drawn back on a stage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She brings light and life to a realm of darkness and death.



A new Survivor is coming to Dead by Daylight… pic.twitter.com/owFWDDLYrD — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) September 28, 2021

Personalities aside, the character’s also bringing three very unique perks to Dead by Daylight. These all center around totems, the artifacts that Survivors cleanse after Killers have laid hexes on them. In tune with her witchy design, she can turn these totems into boons for her and her allies.

All of Mikaela Reid’s perks are detailed below courtesy of those who’ve captured images of them from the PTB. Note that the values used in the descriptions come from the Uncommon variants of the perks.

Boon: Shadow Step

Press and hold the Ability button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 28 meter range.

Any Survivors within the Boon Totem’s range will have their scratch marks and auras hidden to the Killer. This effect lingers for 2 seconds after leaving the Boon Totem’s range.

You can only bless one Totem at a time. All equipped boon perks are active on your Boon Totem.

Clairvoyance

Clairvoyance activates whenever you cleanse a Totem.

When empty-handed, hold the Ability button to unlock your full aura-reading potential. For up to 8 seconds, you see the auras of exit gate switches, generators, hooks, and chests within a 64 meter range.

Boon: Circle of Healing

Press and hold the Ability button near a Dull or Hex Totem to bless it and create a Boon Totem. Soft chimes ring out in a 28 meter range.

Any Survivors within the Boon Totem’s range gain a 90% healing speed bonus and can heal themselves without needing a Med-Kit.

You can only bless one Totem at a time. All equipped boon perks are active on your Boon Totem.

While it’s not always typical to have just one character released in a Chapter, it’s not unheard of nor is it unusual seeing how Dead by Daylight’s Hellraiser Chapter was a one-character package. With Mikaela Reid and her perks now revealed as she’s been made available for testing, the next thing to expect should be a release date coming in the near future.