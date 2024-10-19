Dead by Daylight October Codes Given Out for DbD Day

Dead by Daylight has two big events it celebrates every year: one is the anniversary of the game that’s celebrated in the summer, and the other happens around Halloween. These Halloween festivities just so happen to coincide with DbD Day, a Dead by Daylight event celebrated in Japan where the game has a pretty significant following. Thankfully for Dead by Daylight fans worldwide, that celebration is far from region-locked which means that players everywhere now have some free Dead by Daylight codes to redeem for Iridescent Shards, cosmetics, and more.

Dead by Daylight‘s big DbD Day event officially got underway on October 18th in Japan. The event itself is not explicitly tied to the Halloween season but just so happens to conveniently fall within the already big month for Dead by Daylight thanks to how the game is abbreviated in Japan.

“Since 2022, our friends in Japan have been celebrating DbD Day, also known as Dedoba-no-hi (“デドバの日),” a post from Behaviour Interactive explained. “For those who might not be familiar, October 18th can be read in Japanese as 10 (de), 10 (do) and 8 (ba), which resembles the common Dead by Daylight abbreviation Dedoba.”

Some neat insight into other regions’ Dead by Daylight celebrations from Behaviour there, but if you’re just here for the free Dead by Daylight codes, here’s what you can get this month. Behaviour Interactive has announced two codes so far: one that gives you two unique charms pictured below and another that’ll give you some Iridescent Shards and Bloodpoints. To get the Silk Omamori Charm and the Dbd Day Celebration Coin Charm, enter DBDDMAYOKE in Dead by Daylight‘s code redemption menu. To get 300,000 Bloodpoints and 300 Iridescent Shards, enter DBDDAY2024.

Dead by Daylight’s free dbd charms redeembale now.

In addition to these free DbD Day codes in Dead by Daylight, the Haunted by Daylight event which is the actual Halloween celebration comes with an Event Tome that has challenges unique to DbD Day. If you complete those challenges, you get cosmetics for Dwight Fairfield, Meg Thomas, Claudette Morel, Jake Park, Yui Kimura, Adam Francis, The Spirit, and The Oni. You also get 25,000 more Bloodpoints each time you unlock one of these, so plenty to be earned during DbD Day and Haunted by Daylight events.

So far, only those two Dead by Daylight codes for October’s DbD Day have been announced, but Behaviour said in its initial post that it’ll be sharing “a few promo codes,” so keep an eye out for more if they drop on socials.