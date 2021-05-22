Dead by Daylight Confirms Schedule for Resident Evil, Anniversary Event

✖

Behaviour Interactive’s big Dead by Daylight event is coming early next week on May 25th at 1 p.m. ET, an event that’ll be exciting for two main reasons. For avid Dead by Daylight players, we’ll get to see the plans for the game’s sixth year of content, and for the game’s community and Resident Evil fans alike, we’ll get to see which Resident Evil characters are coming to the game in the next Chapter. To give everyone a better idea of what to expect from the event, the developer shared the rundown of the presentation ahead of time to show how things will proceed.

Unsurprisingly, the Resident Evil Chapter is at the top of the “Run of Show” breakdown. It’ll come immediately after “5 Years of Dead by Daylight,” a segment that’ll presumably take players down memory lane as they look back on where the game started and where it’s gone leading up to the event planned for Tuesday. During part two of the presentation, we’ll finally learn which Resident Evil characters are coming to the game.

Come for the Resident Evil Chapter reveal, stay for the party. pic.twitter.com/5XDPpAXoaU — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 19, 2021

After that, those who wanted that question alone answered might check out, but for those who remain, there’s still plenty left to cover. While the Resident Evil Chapter has been touted as a main attraction for the stream, it’s still just one part of the anniversary special. After those character make their debut, we’ll see Behaviour Interactive give a rundown of the Year 6 roadmap, the latest on the Realm Beyond progress and what’s included in its next update, and discussions from the Live Design team that’ll presumably deal with balance, reworks, and other matters.

Closing out the show will be talks about the anniversary celebrations commemorating five years of Dead by Daylight. Extra Bloodpoints, more cosmeitcs, and related incentives are expected to be part of that portion of the event, but we’ll have to wait until the presentation concludes to see what the plans are.

Behaviour Interactive said back when it had its Holiday 2020 event that it was dialing back its work on sporadic events to focus on major occasions, but luckily for players, those two major events that would receive more effort were the anniversary and Halloween events. That means that whatever’s planned for this year, players can go into the presentation more confident that Behaviour Interactive won’t be skimping on this one.