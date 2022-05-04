Dead by Daylight Devs Tease Roadmap, Chapter Reveal During Anniversary Event

✖

Dead by Daylight's anniversary event is coming up, and with that comes promises of big reveals and more to look forward to. With under two weeks to go before the event takes place on May 17th, developer Behaviour Interactive put up a site dedicated to this event that teased some of what we can expect from the next anniversary celebration. Dave Richard, the creative director working on Dead by Daylight, also spoke briefly about the event to ComicBook.com and hyped it up as one the community certainly won't want to miss.

Over on the site for the Dead by Daylight anniversary event, you can see a helpful breakdown of how the event will unfold on May 17th. At the top of the run of the show was the promise of a roadmap for Year 7 as well as talks of the improvements planned for the game in terms of both quality-of-life changes as well as broader gameplay adjustments. The store and the in-game anniversary celebrations will be talked about, too.

But right alongside the roadmap, the other big to-do from this event will be the next Chapter to be revealed on May 17th. Some rumblings within the game's Archives have led players to believe that some currently nonplayable characters might be brought out of the lore and into the Realms as Killers or Survivors, but we don't yet know if that's the case. Past anniversary streams have set a trend for the reveals of licensed Chapters, however, so it's just as likely this event could introduce yet another cross-franchise horror collaboration. The 2020 anniversary event featured the reveal of the Silent Hill Chapter, for example, while the 2021 event featured Resident Evil.

This past year has been Dead by Daylight’s biggest yet – and it’s all thanks to you.



Join us in celebrating with a look back, and get ready for our Year 6 Anniversary Broadcast on May 17th, 1 PM EST.



EN : https://t.co/lQ6MS8kfMm

FR : https://t.co/P2XsbqBYcf pic.twitter.com/vhzU0yCis7 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) May 3, 2022

ComicBook.com spoke to Richard recently about the game's latest Tome and the confirmation of Dead by Daylight's first gay character, a conversation which naturally turned at one point to the anniversary event since it's happening this month. Richard couldn't offer specifics on what would be shared but invited everyone to tune in to the game's biggest event of the year.

"I mean, don't miss it. There's a lot of very cool content," Richard said. "We're bringing back the roadmap this year. We're going to talk about what's coming in the future in terms of the quality of life, new features. Going to reveal the chapter. I mean, you said it. It's like every year is it's the biggest Dead by Daylight event. So don't miss it."

Dead by Daylight's anniversary event takes place on May 17th.