Dead by Daylight's Silent Hill, Stranger Things Editions Go on Sale

✖

Dead by Daylight is on sale right now across all platforms which is good news for people who don’t yet have it and even better news for people who might’ve been eyeing one of the special editions of the game. While the base game is discounted the most and is the cheapest option, the Silent Hill Edition and the Stranger Things Edition are both on sale as well. Those come with DLC content related to their titles on top of the base game and are perfect options for anyone starting from scratch or those who want to try the game out on another platform.

The sale extends to a number of different platforms that Dead by Daylight is available on. It’s actually a bit scattered throughout the available platforms since not all of them offer the same types of discounts, but you’re guaranteed to get at least some kind of deal wherever you’re looking.

🍃 What a re-leaf. Get up to 60% off with our Spring Sale! 🍃 See the details in our replies. pic.twitter.com/aslbwqJXl6 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) April 1, 2021

As their names suggest, the Stranger Things Edition and the Silent Hill Edition both come with extra DLC to kick off players’ Dead by Daylight experiences. The Silent Hill Edition comes with the Curtain Call, Shattered Bloodline, and Silent Hill Chapters which will start players off with a number of different Killers and Survivors including The Executioner (better known as Pyramid Head) and Cheryl Mason. The Stranger Things Edition comes with the Curtain Call, Shattered Bloodline, Darkness Among Us, and Stranger Things Chapters.

Below you’ll find a spread of some of the discounts available across different platforms, but be sure to look in your system’s respective store to explore what’s included in each edition and Chapter. It’s worth noting as well that individual Chapters are also on sale on the Nintendo Switch and that Dead by Daylight’s base game is included in Xbox Game Pass.

PlayStation

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition: $39.99

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition: $39.99

Xbox

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition: $11.99

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition: $39.99 (With Xbox Game Pass)

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition: $39.99 (With Xbox Game Pass)

Nintendo Switch

Dead by Daylight: $14.99

Steam

Dead by Daylight: $9.99

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition: $25.32

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition: $15.72

The sales end at different times depending on which platform you’re shopping for, so be sure to get what you want while it’s still discounted.