New Dead by Daylight Skin Free With Prime Gaming

Dead by Daylight players have something special waiting for them now if they’re also Prime Gaming subscribers. The game’s developer Behaviour Interactive announced this week that the latest of the Prime Gaming drops is now available for those who have their accounts connected appropriately. The skin in question is a “Very Rare” skin for the Survivor Dwight Fairfield, and it gets him in the Valentine’s Day spirit with the “Love Hurts” skin.

The new cosmetic was announced this week in the ongoing blog post within the Dead by Daylight site that keeps players up to speed on all things related to the Prime Gaming partnership. This is the third drop so far with two other drops before giving skins to different characters.

Do you believe in love at first Dwight? @primegaming and Dead by Daylight sure do! Get 1 VERY RARE outfit for Dwight Fairfield today with Amazon Prime.



More information on the partnership here: https://t.co/gNm5wvoHSw pic.twitter.com/1SXqtHf3n5 — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) February 10, 2022

You don’t have to grab this cosmetic right away since it’ll be available for a while, but you will have to make sure you secure it before it’s gone for good. The blog post says that this one will be around from now until March 10th at which point we can expect another one to take its place.

Over on the blog post, it provides info on how you can make sure you claim yours after connecting your accounts. You’ll of course have to have a Prime Gaming account and have an active subscription, but that comes included in an Amazon Prime membership, so that shouldn’t be a problem for many people. Regardless, the steps below that come straight from Behaviour Interactive should help you make sure everything’s in order to get this skin:

How to Claim Dead by Daylight’s Prime Gaming Drops

Create a Prime Gaming account using your existing Amazon login and details.

Visit the Dead by Daylight offer detail page on the Prime Gaming website.

Click the “Claim Now” box.

Launch Dead by Daylight

Select the STORE menu, navigate to the FEATURE tab

On the top right, select REDEEM CODE

Enter your vended code

This is the first skin that’s been released this way for a Survivor given that the last few cosmetics were for Killers. There’s no telling who the future skins will be given to, but they’ll be announced each month exactly as Dwight’s was so that you’ll know when it’s time to resub to Prime Gaming if you’re not already subscribed.