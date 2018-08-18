Dead by Daylight’s Summer Event Has Been Extended

Dead by Daylight’s summertime event has been extended to give players more time to unlock rare collectibles and earn more Bloodpoints.

The event was announced at the beginning of the month with an end date of August 21 that gave players exactly two weeks to complete in-game challenges. A limited number of generators and hooks around each map were replaced with Frozen Cocktail machines and Grill Hooks that would grant more Bloodpoints when they were used. They’d also give players one point towards their individual challenges, and once players had either hooked 50 Survivors on the Grill Hooks or repaired 50 Frozen Cocktail machines, cosmetics would be unlocked for the Hillbilly and Kate Denson, respectively.

Shortly after the event began, server issues affected all platforms, an untimely situation for all the PlayStation 4 owners who downloaded the game for free as a PlayStation Plus game of the month. The server issues prevented players from completing the in-game challenges as the event went on, and after players requested an extension for the event, Behaviour Interactive has accommodated it with a two-day extension. The Dead by Daylight Twitter account shared a tweet recently that announced the extension of the event and said that it’ll now end on August 23.

The Entity has extended the Scorching Summer BBQ invitation to August 23rd for everyone! Enjoy 2 more days of grilling Survivor Chops and gathering Frozen Margaritas! #DeadbyDaylight #Summer #BBQ

Event details : //t.co/Y4hvLfBZAI pic.twitter.com/pIM3JsbUex — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) August 15, 2018

The challenges can be knocked out in a couple of days if you aim for these generators and hooks, so the two-day extension should give plenty of time to get both cosmetics. Even if you’ve already completed the challenges, you get bonus Bloodpoints for using the limited-time objectives, so you’ll still benefit from the extension.

The details of the event can be seen below as a refresher before the challenges conclude on August 23.