Dead by Daylight Reveals The Oni’s Powers

Dead by Daylight’s Killer was quickly made playable after The Oni was revealed and added to the test server which means that players now know what the new character is capable of. Like other Killers, it has a special ability along with several perks. The Oni’s power allows it to absorb the essence of injured Survivors while they try to escape and then use that resource to fuel a mighty rushing attack that can instantly put Survivors in a dying state.

The new Killer isn’t live for everyone yet, but those who were able to experience the character and the rest of the Cursed Legacy trailer on the test servers were able to see what The Oni could do following its reveal from earlier in the week. Its power is called “Yamaoka’s Wrath” and it allows the Killer to access its max power by first damaging enemies and then absorbing Blood Orbs that’ll be found around the map.

A player who looked into The Oni on the test servers shared a post within the Dead by Daylight forums to show what The Oni’s powers looked like. You can find a breakdown of its Yamaoka’s Wrath ability below.

Yamaoka’s Wrath:

Absorb Blood Orbs left by your injured foes. Press and hold the Power button to absorb Blood Orbs in the environment and fill your power gauge. When your power gauge is full, press and hold the Active Ability button to initiate Blood Fury.

Blood Fury:

While Blood Fury is active, The Oni becomes lethal and gains access to additional abilities: Demon Dash and Demon Strike. Special Ability: Demon Dash Press and hold the Power button while Blood Fury is active, to perform a Demon Dash. This allows The Oni to cover large distances rapidly. Special Attack: Demon Strike Press and hold the Attack button while Blood Fury is active to perform a Demon Strike in the direction you are facing. Demon Strike has an extended lunge range and successful hits immediately put healthy Survivors in the dying state.



So, The Oni’s Mori is pretty…. gruesome… and hella cool!!! I love him, big boi 😏#DeadbyDaylight pic.twitter.com/e7EpiFdqbz — louise 🐐 (@louisejulie_) November 19, 2019

The dash and the ability to put Survivors in an instant dying state isn’t unlike the power that The Hillbilly boasts with his chainsaw, but The Oni has the ability to do this from a standing strike as well since the two powers are connected.

While players have been testing out this new ability, they’ve also been impressed by the character’s Mori kill which can be seen in the tweet above.

Dead by Daylight’s next Chapter does not yet have a release date, but it’s scheduled to be available some time in December.