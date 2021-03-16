Dead by Daylight Updates Chapter 19 Killer The Trickster

✖

Dead by Daylight’s new All-Kill Chapter starring the K-pop sensation known as “The Trickster” hasn’t been released yet, but when it does leave the test servers for its debut, its content will look a bit different than it does now. Behaviour Interactive confirmed this week that it plans on updating its Killer’s special power as well as some perks based on feedback and experiences shared while the Chapter has been on the PTB servers for testing.

The Trickster’s climactic power called “Main Event” is sticking around, but it’ll work slightly different compared to its current effects. Ammo will no longer decrease while using it, and the power’s effect will cause the blades to be thrown automatically. The blades also can ricochet more than once to give players a shot at landing some blades even if they aren’t right on target.

We’ve remixed the All-Kill Chapter a little bit between the Player Test Build and release. (That’s our way of saying we made some changes.) Here’s a quick thread going over some of the most notable differences you can expect to see.

A number of perks related to the new Chapter have also been updated. You can find all of the changes listed below courtesy of the PTB patch notes shared in the thread that starts above.

The Trickster

Main Event automatically throws blades when activated and can be cancelled early

Microphone During Main Event, your ammo no longer decreases

Person bouncing ball Trick Blades no longer deal bonus Laceration, but instead award bonus Bloodpoints and ricochet twice instead of once

Improved feedback on Main Event cooldown

Eyeglasses Improved visibility of Laceration meter on Survivor portraits

Hammer and wrench Various bug fixes

Perks

Smash Hit: Duration increased to 4 seconds

Flexed biceps Self Preservation: Now also hides Pools of Blood & Grunts of Pain

Starstruck: Exposed effect now refreshes any time the Survivor enters your Terror Radius, and the effect persists for 26/28/30 seconds after leaving it. Cooldown reduced to 60 seconds

Flexed biceps No Way Out: Now has a base time of 10 seconds, +4/6/8 seconds for each token

The new Chapter doesn’t yet have a release date, but considering how it’s been on the PTB for nearly two weeks now, it won’t be long before we get a release date announcement and the Chapter itself added to the live game.