Dead by Daylight Releases New Killer, Survivor Gameplay from Next Chapter

Behaviour Interactive shared some new gameplay from Dead by Daylight’s latest Chapter called “A Binding of Kin” this week to show players how the new Killer and Survivor will fit into the game when the Chapter releases. As we’ve already seen before, the new Killer is called “The Twins,” a unique, two-in-one Killer combo, while the Survivor is the crafty and resourceful Élodie Rakoto. A release date for the new Chapter has not yet been announced, but Behaviour Interactive said it’s “coming soon.”

You can check out the gameplay from Dead by Daylight’s newest Chapter in the trailer below featuring A Binding of Kin’s new additions to the game’s roster. An overview of The Twins’ unique power as well as the Killer’s perks in action is followed by a preview of what Élodie Rakoto can do with her perks.

Those who’ve been keeping up with Dead by Daylight’s previews of the new Chapter will already have an idea of what The Twins can do. Consisting of two different sibling characters, The Twins’ special ability allows Victor to detach from Charlotte as player shift control to the smaller half of the Killer. When controlling Victor, players are able to make him pounce on Survivors to damage and immobilize them while regaining control of Charlotte to hunt them down amid the chaos. Victor can also be left standing on his own to reveal locations of nearby Survivors.

The Twins’ perks are geared towards inhibiting players who are repairing generators or looking through chests with the most powerful perk enhancing the Killer’s attack range if specific circumstances are met.

As for the Survivor players, you’ll be able to pick up Élodie Rakoto from The Binding of Kin. While Élodie of course doesn’t have a unique power like the Killers do, she has some unique perks that’ll allow her to misdirect Killers, break free from their grasp, and become better armed for her objectives. “Appraisal” lets Élodie trade tokens for the chance to research opened chests while also search them quicker, “Deception” allows her to pretend to enter lockers while ditching her scratch marks for a few seconds to confuse Killers, and “Power Struggle” allows her to drop a pallet on Killers while being carried by them. This last perk looks to be a particularly useful one worth teaching other Survivors given how often Killers’ paths to hooks lead them by pallets.

Dead by Daylight’s new Chapter is coming soon but does not have a confirmed release date yet.