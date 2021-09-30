Dead by Daylight Update Reveals New and Reworked Add-Ons

The next big Dead by Daylight update has landed on the test servers for players to try out prior to its full release, and if you’re big on playing as the Killers, you’ll want to take a look at this one. Even if you’re mainly a Survivor player, it’s still worth looking at just because of the sheer amount of Killer add-ons that have either been updated or added for the first time.

For starters, add-ons overall have had their descriptions rewritten to better illustrate what they do. Behaviour Interactive said it previously used words like “Considerably” and other adverbs that made it easy to rank which version of an add-On was better than the other but didn’t really help much in the way of understanding specific values. Because of this change, you’ll read some familiar add-ons differently after the update released.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But new descriptions aside, some of them have completely different effects now, or at least effects that are different enough to warrant giving them attention. Below is everything that’s changed for 13 different Killers in the game in regards to their add-ons only. To see the full set of changes extending to perks and other areas, you can find the patch notes here.

The Trapper

Add-on – Trapper Gloves: Setting speed bonus increased to 30% (was 20%)

Add-on – Wax Brick: Trap escape modifier removed. Added effect: 33% increase to rescue and escape time. Rarity decreased to Uncommon (was Rare).

Add-on – Trapper Bag. Reduced number of additional traps to 1 (was 2). Rarity increased to Rare (was Uncommon).

Add-on – Secondary Coil: Increased trap disarm time to 50% (was 43%)

Add-on – Fastening Tools: Trap escape modifier removed. Added effect: 25% increase to rescue and escape time. Rarity decreased to Rare (was Very Rare).

Reworked Add-on – Oily Coil: When resetting a Bear Trap, reveal the aura of the most recent Survivor to disarm it for 5 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Trapper Sack: Bear Traps are carried at the beginning of the trial instead of spawning on the map. Bear Traps cannot be picked up.

New Add-on – Bear Oil: Setting a Bear Trap is silent

New Add-on – Makeshift Wrap: The Trapper cannot be caught by his Bear Traps. The Bear Trap will be disarmed if The Trapper steps on it.

New Add-on – Coffee Grinds: Gain a 5% Haste status effect for 5 seconds after setting a Bear Trap

New Add-on – Lengthened Jaws: Bear Traps inflict Deep Wound on Survivors

New Add-on – Tension Spring: The Bear Trap resets 2 seconds after a Survivor escapes from it

The following add-ons have been removed: Strong Coil Spring, Trap Setters, Logwood Dye, Setting Tools, Stitched Bag

New Bear Trap SFX when using Padded Jaws add-on

The Wraith

Add-on – All Seeing: Blood: Aura reveal range decreased to 8 meters (was 12 meters)

The Hillbilly

Add-on – Death Engravings: Added effect: Decreases heat generated while charging by 14%

Add-on – Doom Engravings: Added effect: Decreases heat generated while charging by 14%

Add-on – Mother’s Helpers: Charge speed bonus after being stunned increased to 18% (was 12%)

Add-on – Tuned Carburetor: Charge speed bonus increased to 25% (was 20%)

Reworked Add-on – Black Grease: Increases Chainsaw charge speed by 18% for 30 seconds after being blinded

Reworked Add-on – Pighouse Gloves: Increases action speed by 20% when breaking pallets or walls, or damaging generators while overheated. Decreases duration of pallet stuns by 50%.

The Nurse

Add-on – Torn Bookmark: Removed line of sight restriction. Added effect: Increases Blink recharge time by 50%.

The Shape

Add-on – Memorial Flower: Rarity decreased to Common (was Uncommon)

Add-on – Vanity Mirror: Removed speed penalty

Add-on – Judith’s Tombstone: Speed penalty now only applies to Evil Within III

The Hag

Add-on – Waterlogged Shoe: Increased speed bonus to 4.5% (was 2%)

The Pig

Add-on – Bag of Gears: Increased Reverse Bear Trap setting speed bonus to 50% (was 20%)

Add-on – Crate of Gears: Decreased Jigsaw Box search penalty to 33% (was 43%)

Add-on – Tampered Timer: Decreased Reverse Bear Trap death timer modification to 20 seconds (was 30 seconds)

Add-on – Rule Set N.2: Decreased rarity to Rare (was Ultra Rare)

Add-on – Amanda’s Letter: Jigsaw Box reduction removed. Aura reveal range increased to 16 meters (was 12 meters).

Reworked Add-on – John’s Medical File: Increases crouched move speed by 6%

Reworked Add-on – Razor Wires: Failing a Jigsaw Box skill check while uninjured will injure the survivor

Reworked Add-on – Workshop Grease: Increases Ambush attack charge speed by 50%. Decreases Ambush attack miss cooldown by 25%. Increased rarity to Uncommon (was Common).

Reworked Add-on – Last Will: Increases Ambush attack movement speed by 6%. Increases time to charge Ambush attack by 66%.

Reworked Add-on – Interlocking Razor: Failing a Jigsaw Box skill check while injured will inflict Deep Wound on the Survivor

Reworked Add-on – Jigsaw’s Annotated Plan: Increases available Reverse Bear Traps by 1. Increases Reverse Bear Trap death timer by 10 seconds. Whenever a generator is completed, 10 seconds is removed from the death timer of all active Reverse Bear Traps.

Reworked Add-on – Jigsaw’s Sketch: Increases available Reverse Bear Traps by 1. When a Survivor with a Reverse Bear Trap is working on a generator, that generator’s aura is revealed to you.

Reworked Add-on – Video Tape: Survivors begin the trial with Reverse Bear Traps installed. Rarity increased to Ultra Rare (was Uncommon).

The Spirit

Add-on – Juniper Bonsai: Added effect: Increases Passive Phasing duration by 50%

Reworked Add-on – Dried Cherry Blossom: Survivors trigger Killer Instinct when they come within 4 meters of The Spirit while she is phasing. Scratch marks are no longer visible while using Yamaoka’s Haunting.

Reworked Add-on – Wakizashi Saya: During Yamaoka’s Haunting, use the Active Ability button to return to the husk and end the haunting

New Add-on – Mother’s Glasses: Survivors trigger Killer Instinct when they come within 2 meters of the husk. Scratch marks are no longer visible while using Yamaoka’s Haunting.

New Add-on – Uchiwa: Instantly recharges Yamoka’s Haunting when stunned by a pallet

New Add-on – Senko Hanabi: When Yamaoka’s Haunting ends, The Spirit’s husk explodes and any vaults within 4 meters are blocked for 5 seconds

New Add-on – Furin: The phasing sound is heard by all Survivors

New Add-on – Kintsugi Teacup: Instantly recharges Yamaoka’s Haunting after breaking a pallet or wall

The following add-ons have been removed: Bloody Hair Brooch, Dirty Uwabaki, Katsumori Talisman, Prayer Beads Bracelet, Father’s Glasses

The Plague

Add-on – Limestone Seal: Object infection bonus increased to 20 seconds (was 5 seconds)

Add-on – Emetic Potion: Increased Vile Purge effectiveness bonus to 30% (was 25%)

Add-on – Hematite Seal: Object infection bonus increased to 30 seconds (was 10 seconds)

Add-on – Infected Emetic: Decreased Vile Purge effectiveness bonus to 40% (was 50%)

Add-on – Ashen Apple: Removed object infection duration modifier. Added effect: Increases the number of Pools of Devotion in the trial by 1.

Add-on – Rubbing Oil: Reduced Vile Purge charge speed bonus to 50% (was 100%)

Add-on – Exorcism Amulet: Increased Corrupt Purge duration bonus to 10 seconds (was 6 seconds)

Add-on – Devotees Amulet: Increased Corrupt Purge duration bonus to 20 seconds (was 8 seconds)

Add-on – Black Incense: Decreased survivor aura reveal duration to 3 seconds (was 5 seconds)

Add-on – Iridescent Seal: Removed speed penalty while holding Corrupt Purge

Reworked Add-on – Prayer Tablet Fragment: Vile Purge no longer affects Survivors. Increases object infection duration by 40 seconds. Increases infection from infected objects by 100%. Increases Devious Bloodpoints by 100%.

Reworked Add-on – Olibanum Incense: Survivors who cleanse at fountains have their auras revealed for 4 seconds

Reworked Add-on – Prophylactic Amulet: Decreases the number of Pools of Devotion in the trial by 2

Reworked Add-on – Incensed Ointment: Ingesting the corruption at a Pool of Devotion causes all Survivors within The Plague’s Terror Radius to scream and reveal their locations

Reworked Add-on – Vile Emetic: Increases velocity of vomit projectiles by 10%

The Deathslinger

Add-on – Gold Creek Whiskey: Removed movement speed penalty

Add-on – Marshal’s Badge: Removed movement speed penalty

Add-on – Iridescent Coin: Decreased range requirement to 12 meters (was 15 meters)

Reworked Add-on – Hellshire Iron: When a Survivor is speared, gain Undetectable. The effect persists for 10 seconds after the Survivor is no longer speared.

The Ghost Face

Add-on – Walleye’s Matchbook: Decreased Night Shroud recovery modifier to 2 seconds (was 4 seconds)

Add-on – Olson’s Address Book: Decreased Night Shroud recovery modifier to 3 seconds (was 6 seconds)

Add-on – Chewed Pen: Decreased Night Shroud recovery modifier to 4 seconds (was 8 seconds)

The Blight

Add-on – Adrenaline Vial: Increased rush token recharge bonus to 1 second (was 0.75 seconds). Added effect: Increases Rushing speed by 10%.

Add-on – Summoning Stone. Increased pallet blocking range to 16 meters (was 12 meters). Increased pallet blocking duration to 15 seconds (was 6 seconds).

The Oni