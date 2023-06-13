Dead by Daylight Update Adds New Killer and Survivor, Patch Notes Revealed

Dead by Daylight's latest Chapter, End Transmission, dropped this week in a new update that came with a big set of patch notes, too. The Chapter is the one announced as part of Dead by Daylight's most recent anniversary celebrations and has spent some time on the PTB test servers ahead of its live release. It includes the new Survivor Gabriel Soma as well as a Killer, The Singularity, and a map called Dvarka Deepwood – Toba Landing which sends players to space.

That Chapter and notable parts of it like The Singularity's brutal Mori kill have been talked about and shown off plenty over the past few weeks, but if you haven't gotten caught up on those new additions, you can read more on them here. For the rest of the patch notes live with the release of this update, you can find those below save for the bugfixes which can be found here:

Killer Tweaks

The Artist

Ink Egg

Increase the maximum capacity of Dire Crows by 1. Decreases the time Dire Crows stay idle before disintegrating by 2 seconds (was 4 seconds).

Vibrant Obituary

Increases the length of time a Dire Crow's Killer Instinct reveals Survivors by 3 seconds (was 1.5 seconds).

The Nemesis

Damaged Syringe

Increases time it takes Survivors to use a Vaccine by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds). Increases length of Killer Instinct when Survivors use a Vaccine by 3 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Tyrant Gore

Increases mutation rate when destroying zombies with Tentacle Strike by 75% (was 50%). Decreases zombie respawn time by 7.5 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Zombie Heart

Increases mutation rate when destroying zombies with Tentacle Strike by 75% (was 50%).

The Trickster

Lucky Blade

Increase the duration of Main Event by 0.3 seconds (was 0.2 seconds) for each Blade hit while it is active.

Waiting For You Watch

Increases the duration of Main Event by 0.4 seconds (was 0.3 seconds) for each Blade hit while it is active.

The Ghost Face

Power

Movement speed while crouched: 3.8 m/s (was 3.6 m/s).

Night Shroud recharge time: 20 seconds (was 24 seconds).

Killer Instinct duration after being revealed: 4 seconds (was 2 seconds).

Knife Belt Clip

Reduces the Terror Radius by 12 meters (was 8 meters) while crouching.

Night Vision Monocular

A Survivor that reveals The Ghost Face is inflicted with Exhausted for 10 seconds (was 5 seconds).

Perk Updates

Pop Goes the Weasel

After hooking a Survivor, the next generator you damage instantly loses 30% (was 20%) of its current progress. Normal generator regression applies after the Damage Generator action. Pop Goes the Weasel is active for 35/40/45 seconds after the Survivor is hooked.

Déjà Vu

We have noticed growing concerns surrounding excessively long matches caused by 3-genning (Killer defending a cluster of three generators). We are working on a long term solution for a future update to limit how effective this strategy can be. However, we recognize that Survivors need more options at their disposal right now to combat 3-genning. With this in mind, some adjustments have been made to Déjà Vu: The perk will now reveal the auras of 3 generators which are in close proximity to one another indefinitely (previously for 30/45/60 seconds at the start of the trial and everytime a generator was completed) and grant a 4%/5%/6% repair speed bonus on the revealed generators (previously 3%/4%/5%).

Flashbang

After completing 70%/60%/50% progress on any generator, Flashbang activates. Enter a locker and press the Active Ability Button 1 to craft a flash grenade. (No longer requires being empty-handed)

Events

The 7th Anniversary "Twisted Masquerade" event begins June 21, 2023 at 11:00:00 ET

Level 1 of the "Twisted Masquerade" event tome opens June 21, 2023 at 11:00:00 ET

Features

Search Bar (for loadout and customization screens)

The following text parts can be searched for:

Name

Description / flavor text

Rarity

The Collection name of a Cosmetic

The Outfit name of a Cosmetic

The Item that an Add-on attaches to

For teachable Perks, the name of the character that unlocks it

Item Rules Rework

Items are now divided into categories:

Survivor Item: These can return to a player's inventory at the end of a match (e.g. Toolbox, Firecracker, etc)

Special Item: Items related to playing against specific Killers (e.g. Lament Configuration, VHS Tape, etc)

Temporary Item: Items that do not return to a player's inventory at the end of a match (e.g. the White Glyph's Pocket Mirror, Flashbang)

Miscellaneous