Dead by Daylight Update Adding 2 Helpful Matchmaking Changes

Dead by Daylight's matchmaking system is being updated once more with developer Behaviour Interactive looking at two more specific areas: team-based ratings that evaluate players based on their team's performance and considerations for players who haven't played in a while and are trying to get back into the game. Behaviour said improvements planned for these two areas will go into effect within the 6.4.0 update with some examples provided this week to explain how the changes will work.

For the team-based portion of the matchmaking update, Behaviour acknowledged Survivors' frustrations with pursuing team-focused objectives like saving a teammate only to be killed themselves which would be treated as a loss by the game. To fix that, Behaviour said "ratings will be based both on individual & team performance" when the update drops. This means that for each teammate that escapes, Survivors earn more rating if they escape, too, and lose less if they die. Conversely, for each teammate that dies, players gain less rating by escaping and lose more rating if they die. Essentially, this change incentivizes playing like a team instead of every player fending for themselves.

"For example, if you die but every other Survivor escapes, your rating will hardly drop at all. In other words, keep your team alive for best results! With this change, we aim to put a bit more emphasis on teamplay without removing the lone wolf playstyle," Behaviour said.

Coming soon:

• Team Based Ratings

• Better Handling for Returning Players

Learn more about these matchmaking changes 🔗 https://t.co/RCUVPHxOXx pic.twitter.com/C1cImE2nOa — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) November 3, 2022

Part 2 of the changes is a bit easier to understand. Behaviour said the matchmaking system has "a confidence level," and if you haven't played in a while, the game will go a bit easier on you than if you've been playing religiously.

"Simply put, after long break, the matchmaking system will lower this confidence level until you've played a certain number of matches. This way if you're feeling rusty, your rating will drop much quicker than before, letting you face easier opponents much sooner. Meanwhile if you play as well as when you left- say if for example you've been playing similar games while you were away- you'll stay more or less around the same place."

Matchmaking updates are common in Dead by Daylight, so these changes themselves will probably be iterated on more in the future, but you can expect these two updates to arrive in the 6.4.0 update.