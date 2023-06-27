Dead Cells Getting Free PS5 Upgrade This Week

Dead Cells, the acclaimed roguelike game from developer Motion Twin, is getting a free upgrade for PlayStation 5 later this week. Following its launch all the way back in 2018, Motion Twin has continued to support Dead Cells in a big way by releasing new updates and expansions at a steady cadence. Now, that ongoing support is going to see a number of new features roll out to those who happen to own a PS5 console.

Shared on Motion Twin's official Twitter account, the studio announced that the PS5 version of Dead Cells will go live on Thursday, June 29. This update is going to be completely free to those who happen to already own the game on PS4. As for the new features that will be included, Motion Twin seems to specifically be taking advantage of the DualSense controller and the additional components that it has.

"The PS5 version of Dead Cells is coming to digital stores on 29 June!" Motion Twin said in its announcement on Twitter. "Use haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, audio feedback, and lighting to take your runs to the next level. Owners of the PS4 version will be able to upgrade for free!"

For those that are holding out for a physical version of Dead Cells on PS5, that will be releasing in the near future as well. Notably, the PS5 edition will be presented as Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania, which is the name of the roguelike's latest expansion. Beyond containing its Castlevania-centric add-on, the PS5 physical edition will also come with all of the other pieces of DLC that have been released over the years. So if you've never played Dead Cells before but have wanted to for quite some time, this is the version of the title that you might want to snag.

Outside of continuing to receive new content, Dead Cells was also revealed earlier this month to be receiving an animated series. Developed by Bobbypills, this Dead Cells spin-off show is set to debut at some point in 2024. Rather than coming to a streaming platform or network right away, though, this animated adaptation will be exclusive to France for a set period of time. After this point, Dead Cells should then become viewable around the globe.