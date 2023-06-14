Dead Cells Is Getting an Animated Series

Dead Cells, the roguelike from 2018 that's kept going strong with numerous DLCs over the years, is expanding even further soon with an animated series based on the game announced this week. The show doesn't have a name yet, but it does have a teaser trailer that's out now as well as some of the first details about the series, the studio that'll handle it, and how many episodes we'll get from the start.

Before getting to all that, the first teaser for the Dead Cells animated series can be seen below courtesy of Motion Twin, the developer of the game itself. The show will take place on the same unnamed island featured in the game, a synopsis for the show explained, and the show itself will be handled by Bobbypills, the studio behind things like the upcoming Far Cry 3 animated series Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

"Made of course by Bobbypills, the French studio behind our animated trailers, the show takes place on (surprise, surprise) a cursed island that has been racked by a strange plague," Motion Twin said about the new show. After the island's foolish king develops a remedy that ends up turning the population into monstrous creatures, prophecies depicting a flame-headed hero who will kill the crazy King begin to appear. As it so happens, this beheaded hero is real, but saving a kingdom isn't on his schedule and he just wants to be left alone. Well, guess who isn't going to be left alone..."

The show will be out in 2024 as the teaser suggested, but it won't be available worldwide right away when it first releases. Instead, it'll be exclusive to France for an undisclosed amount of time via the French streaming service Animation Digital Network before it's brought elsewhere afterwards. When it does debut, Dead Cells fans can expect 10 episodes that'll last about seven minutes each.

More on this Dead Cells series can be expected from future updates, but for now, you can check out more on the game from its site.