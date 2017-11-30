Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package’s Capcom Heroes Mode Gets Details, New Trailer

We're just a week away from playing Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package, and with that, the new Capcom Heroes mode that will be introduced alongside with it. In the mode, you'll be able to play as a number of noteworthy – and some oddball – characters, as you fend off against hordes of zombies the best way Frank West knows how.

Some new details have emerged on the characters that will be available within the mode, along with a trailer that gives you a better idea of what kind of chaos you're in for with Frank's Big Package as a whole.

As you dress up as these characters within the mode, you'll be able to use their abilities however you see fit. For instance, dressing as Dante from Devil May Cry gives you the ability to carve up enemies with his sword; while donning Mega Man's armor gives you the ability to blast zombies with your X-Buster. They all differ, and some of them – like Cammy – are a bit on the weird side. But, hey, it wouldn't be a Dead Rising game without weirdness, right?

Here's the full list of characters that will be available within the mode:

Frank West (Classic), your default character

Zombie Frank

Adam the Clown

Mega Man X

Bass

Ryu

Cammy

M. Bison

Mecha-Zangief

Akuma

Morrigan

Arthur

Dante

Viewtiful Joe

Sissel

Amaterasu

Jill Valentine

Capcom Heroes will also be introduced as free content for the previously released Windows 10, Xbox One and Steam versions of the game, so, yes, you'll get to dress silly, too.

As for the trailer, it can be found below, and it digs into all the wild content that you can find in Frank's Big Package, including all downloadable content (like Frank Rising, where he turns into a zombie) and so much more. It's a good trailer to get you into the holiday season, even if things get a bit on the bloody side. Also, that Zangief spinning pile-driver!

Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package will arrive on PlayStation 4 starting December 5th. The original Dead Rising 4 is available now for Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.