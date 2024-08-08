Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster Reveals New Gameplay Footage and Physical Release Plans

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is just about a month away from launch, and Capcom is starting to reveal a lot more information about it. Today, the publisher shared a lengthy new video featuring director Ryosuke Mura and producer Kei Morimoto. In the video, Mura actually plays the upcoming game, to give viewers a better idea of what to expect in terms of changes from the 2006 original. Viewers can also get a glimpse at the improved graphics, including facial expressions. Mura reveals in the video that all of the facial motion capture has been redone for this remaster, and the results look really impressive!

The new Director’s Report video can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Some quality-of-life enhancements can be seen in today’s video. Some sections of the game had dialogue that was only conveyed through text before, and those moments are now fully-voiced. Not only is there additional voice acting that was not in the previous version of the game, but there are also nine voiced languages to choose from now. The mall itself has been redesigned, with the developers giving it “more of a beachfront feel.” There are palm trees that can be seen, as well as jellyfish hanging from the ceilings.

Another change from the original Dead Rising is that players are now going to be more aware of their weapon’s durability level. Previously, weapons would break when Frank was using them, without warning. Now, players will be able to see exactly how much he can keep using them before they get close to their breaking point. That seems like a really positive change, and it’s going to make it easier to know when to switch to a different weapon. There’s also a BGM option to change some of the background music, to avoid potential copyright strikes from streaming platforms like Twitch. This is an option developers are starting to think about more, and it should be welcome news to those planning to stream the game.

Last month, Capcom confirmed that it will continue to support physical game releases, and it seems that will apply to Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. While the digital version is dropping on Thursday, September 19th, those that prefer physical games will have to wait a little bit longer; the physical copy of the game will be available on Friday, November 8th. Physical versions will be offered for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

