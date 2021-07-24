Dead Space Remake Will Remove Controversial Dead Space 3 Feature

✖

EA Motive's upcoming remake of the original Dead Space won't be incorporating one incredibly controversial feature that was seen in Dead Space 3. Specifically, the aspect that won't be making a comeback is that of microtransactions, which have been prevalent in many EA-published titles over the years. As a whole, microtransactions were greatly frowned upon by those that played Dead Space 3 as they felt forced into the game in quite an unnatural way.

News regarding the lack of real-money purchases in the new Dead Space title was confirmed by EA Motive's Senior Producer Phil Ducharme. In a conversation with IGN, Ducharme said that Motive is looking to remove some qualities that weren't loved by the Dead Space community within the original trilogy. "We're looking at what can be taken and reinjected into the first game from a future standpoint. We're also learning from mistakes such as microtransactions, which we will not have, for instance, in our game," Ducharme made clear.

To take this one step further, Ducharme also stressed that microtransactions are something that Dead Space should never see added even after launch. Oftentimes, some publishers will release titles without paid transactions baked in at first, only to add them further down the road in subsequent updates. According to Ducharme, this is something that will not be transpiring with Dead Space as the experience as a whole is being created with the intent to never see them arrive.

As a whole, this is something that will surely please quite a few fans. As previously mentioned, Electronic Arts had gained a somewhat negative reputation in recent years for forcefully putting microtransactions into many of its games. Following the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, however, the company seems to have realized that it can still generate quite a bit of revenue by creating well-made single-player experiences that don't lean on paid in-game purchases.

For the time being, there is still very little that we know about the launch of Dead Space. The game doesn't have a release window, but it is going to come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms in the future.

How do you feel about this confirmation that Dead Space won't have microtransactions? Does it make you that much more excited for the game?