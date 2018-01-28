Deadly Premonition: The Board Game Deluxe Edition Available on Amazon for a Limited Time

Deadly Premonition: The Board Game smashed through every single one of their Kickstarter goals, raising almost $150,000 for the project. Now, for a limited time only, you can pre-order the Deluxe Edition on Amazon before the tabletop is ready to roll out on January 31st!

The game itself is the tabletop rendition of the beloved horror game that came out in 2010. For those that love a thrilling experience on top of enjoying those tabletop vibes, this latest board game is the perfect thing just for you:

“In Deadly Premonition: The Board Game, you and your fellow detectives must take on the task of protecting the innocent, incriminating the guilty and work out who might not be who they say they are. With a hidden killer amongst the detectives, the race is on to identify a suspect as an accomplice in order track down the true killer. The mechanics found in Deadly Premonition are unique and original concepts formed around our vision for the game.

Embark on competitive battles to manipulate your own board toward a victory condition, while simultaneously sabotaging your co-detectives. There is also a hidden identity element to shake things up and reward observation and intuition. You have each been assigned a line-up of six townsfolk to investigate. Your suspects begin in the “incriminated” row until you provide evidence that they should be presumed innocent. Once all your suspects have been cleared of guilt and you have proven yourself to be a trusted detective, you can begin to go on the offence to identify which player is the hidden killer by extracting information from incriminated suspects on their board. Correctly identifying an accomplice of the hidden killer wins you the game.”

Deluxe Edition features a Collector’s cloth mat, custom dice and soundtrack!

Includes Digital Game Key for Deadly Premonition Director’s Cut!

Game manual included in English/French/Italian/German/Spanish

All the cards and tokens required to play!

Deadly Premonition: The Board Game will be available on January 31st, 2018, which is technically when the game’s purchase availability will officially be open. Interested? Check out the Deluxe Edition right here!