Deadpool Video Game Prices Skyrocket After Deadpool & Wolverine Release

If you’re looking to pick up the Deadpool video game from Activision in light of Deadpool & Wolverine hitting theaters, you better be prepared to pay a pretty penny. Originally released back in 2013, Deadpool was developed by High Moon Studios and came to Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. In 2015, Deadpool was then re-released as a remaster for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Since that time, though, the game has become much harder to get ahold of, which has led to resale values for Deadpool now skyrocketing.

Leading up to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, prices for Deadpool have slowly been going up across all platforms. Based on data from Price Charting, the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of Deadpool have been selling for around $30 while the Xbox One iteration is going for a little more than $50. The PS4 edition of Deadpool has been the most expensive of the bunch, though, and is going for over $90 on average.

In recent days, though, Deadpool has seen its price shoot up even higher. Confirmed sales on eBay have seen the game sell for values that include $142, $130, and $115, all for the PS4 version. Clearly, Deadpool & Wolverine has generated a lot of interest from fans to revisit Deadpool’s lone video game and they’re willing to pay whatever it takes to get ahold of it.

To better contextualize why Deadpool is being sold for such staggering amounts, it’s because the game is no longer available on digital platforms. In 2017, it was delisted from all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC marketplaces due to licensing agreements coming to an end. As a result, unless you previously purchased Deadpool digitally, the only way to now buy it is to pick up one of these physical versions at resale.

If you’re looking to buy Deadpool for yourself right now, it’s worth noting that the game’s standard resale value has hovered between $40-$50 (on PS4) over the past few years. This increased cost in light of Deadpool & Wolverine releasing is likely a bubble and the price should dip a bit more eventually. So if you can hold off on picking it up in the immediate future, you can almost certainly get it for considerably cheaper down the road.