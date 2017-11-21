Spankin’ New Deadpool Statue Now Available For Pre-Order

Everyone’s favourite merc with a mouth is in the spotlight with the sequel film on its way for 2018. But if you’re like us and need a little more Deadpool in your life, we’ve got just the thing. Renowned sculptor Erick Sosa and the team over at Semic Studio have just announced a stunning new Marvel collectible that brings the witty one-liner slingin’ anti-hero to life in a stunningly detailed way.

The sixth scaled beauty is made out of only the finest materials -here is the full breakdown of his squinty-eyed sexiness:

Made of polyresin, high-quality PVC, and metal

1:6 scale

Weighs approx 10 lbs/4.5 kg

Stands at an impressive 18.11 inches/46cm

According to the team:

“Carved by the legendary Erick Sosa, this DEADPOOL statue will inaugurate the Semic PrototypeZ collection of Marvel statues on a 1 / 6th scale.

Faithful and crazy incarnation of the most barred hero of the Marvel universe: 46 cm of super sexy resin, and incredibly detailed accessories in high quality PVC and metal. A furious mix of ultra-violence and cool attitude.

Semic PrototypeZ offers you a Deadpool with three (!) alternative heads (who for a selfie?) and two pairs of arms (you needed at least that!). Not to mention swords and metal shurikens, oh yeah!

Armed to the teeth, with her innate sense of propriety and a tight suit with disturbing textures, this new incarnation of the most “love-machine” hero ever stretches you, literally, arms!

Who will capsize hearts and trample ninja?

Deadpool, of course!”

At this moment, this delectable statue is only available to European audiences, but their sister studio over at Prototypez has a pretty sweet line-up themselves world-wide. Deadpool himself retails for 299 euros/350 dollars and can be pre-ordered right here. This fourth wall-breaking high end collectible will be shipping out in December 2017!

A little more about the sculptor:

Erick Sosa is a huge name in the collectibles industry with his work being featured at Sideshow Collectibles, Kotobukiya, Funko, Mattel Toys, Master Replicas, McFarlane, and many, many more.