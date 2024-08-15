Deadpool Director Creating Secret Level, Animated Video Game Anthology Series at Prime Video

Deadpool director Tim Miller and Blur Studio are reportedly working on a new animated series called Secret Level. According to reporting from Deadline, the animated series is being produced by Amazon’s Prime Video, and will act as an anthology, covering various video games. At this time, the series has not been officially announced, so details are limited. However, Deadline claims that two likely games that will appear in the series are Spelunky and New World, the latter of which is owned by Amazon. They also mention the possibility of franchises owned by PlayStation showing up, though no specific ones are provided.

An anthology series centered around various video games sounds like a really interesting concept! The closest thing we’ve probably ever seen to that sort of thing is the old Saturday Supercade series from the ’80s, which featured cartoons based on games like Donkey Kong, Frogger, and Q*Bert. Video games have obviously changed quite a bit since then, and there’s no shortage of beloved titles that could appear, especially if the show proves successful. Of course, the audience will also be a lot different than it was for Saturday Supercade, as it sounds like Secret Level will be targeted towards adults.

There has been something of a video game adaptation renaissance over the last few years, with studios scrambling to find different games to bring to TV and film. Major franchises like Mario, Sonic, and Halo have all gotten the treatment, but we’ve also seen smaller games selected, including Vampire Survivors and Among Us. Prime Video seems heavily invested in this trend; following the success of Fallout, Prime Video has announced adaptations of Tomb Raider and Yakuza/Like a Dragon. As such, it’s not too surprising to hear of another one in development!

An official announcement for Secret Level is expected soon, with Deadline expecting a possible reveal during Gamescom Opening Night Live. That event will take place on Tuesday, August 20th at 11 a.m. PT. Host Geoff Keighley has already teased that the event will feature “some new games announcements,” and it sounds like the show could end up having an animated series announcement as well!

