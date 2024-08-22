Kojima Fans Think Ella Purnell Is Being Teased for Death Stranding 2

Fans of famed video game director Hideo Kojima believe that Fallout star Ella Purnell could be appearing in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. In recent days, Kojima has been uploading a number of new posters for Death Stranding 2 that feature silhouettes of actors and actresses appearing in the PlayStation 5 game. Now, the latest image of this type has some believing that Purnell could be the star that Kojima is teasing.

On social media today, Kojima posted yet another poster for Death Stranding 2 that features an actor working on the highly-anticipated sequel. Not long after it was shared, numerous fans said that they thought the silhouette resembled Ella Purnell’s. Others, however, noted that Kojima specifically seems to be teasing the Japanese cast for Death Stranding 2. If true, this would obviously mean that this shadowy figure is someone other than Purnell.

One reason why Purnell is being linked to Kojima with Death Stranding 2 is because the two have previously crossed paths on multiple occasions. In 2023, Kojima posted an image to social media where he had met Purnell in person for one reason or another. This was followed by a subsequent meeting that Kojima had with Purnell via Zoom only a little more than a month ago. Whether or not these meetings have been tied to projects that Kojima is working on or if they’re just friendly chats isn’t known, but it’s not far-fetched to think that Purnell could somehow be involved with Death Stranding 2.

Whatever Kojima has been teasing here, it’s likely that it won’t last much longer. Over the course of this week, Kojima has released a new “Who Am I?” poster each day. It’s feasible that this could culminate in a proper reveal of all four posters tomorrow, August 23rd, to close out the week. Instead, though, he could keep this mystery lingering a bit longer as a way of keeping fans engaged.

Regardless of what happens, it’s known that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is currently planned to launch at some point in 2025. Whenever it does arrive in the coming year, it will initially be exclusive to PlayStation 5.