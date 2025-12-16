Death Stranding 2 PC Update Leaves Fans Worried It’s Been Canceled

For those patiently waiting to see how Death Stranding 2 expands on Hideo Kojima’s strangely unique world, a small update has caused an outsized wave of anxiety on the PC front. The game’s ESRB rating page was recently altered, quietly removing any mention of a Windows PC version. That single change was enough to set off alarm bells across the community, especially among players who were hoping the sequel would eventually follow the original game’s path onto PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The update was first spotted on the ESRB website and quickly circulated across social media, with fans on Twitter and Reddit dissecting the change and speculating on what it could mean. Screenshots of the revised rating have been widely shared, alongside threads and posts debating whether this signals a silent cancellation. While Kojima Productions has never officially announced a PC version of Death Stranding 2, the earlier appearance of “Windows PC” in the rating led many to believe confirmation was only a matter of time.

What the ESRB Change Actually Means, and Why Fans Are Upset

To be clear, the removal of the Windows PC listing does not automatically mean the PC version of Death Stranding 2 has been canceled. Ratings boards are not marketing tools, and mistakes happen more often than fans would like. It is entirely possible that the PC platform was listed in error and later corrected once noticed. It could also mean the publisher requested a revision, or that plans around platforms are still in flux behind the scenes.

That said, the frustration is understandable. The original Death Stranding eventually found a large and dedicated audience on PC, with many players discovering the game long after its initial PlayStation release. For those fans, seeing a PC reference appear and then vanish feels like hope being dangled and pulled away without explanation. In an industry where communication is often vague at best, silence tends to invite worst-case assumptions.

There is also a broader exhaustion at play. Game announcements today are frequently incomplete, drip-fed, or quietly walked back without context. Platform uncertainty has become a recurring headache for players who just want clarity on where and how they will be able to play. When something as official as an ESRB listing changes without comment, it reinforces the feeling that fans are left piecing together information they should not have to interpret in the first place.

For now, there is no official confirmation that Death Stranding 2 is skipping PC entirely. Until Kojima Productions or Sony says otherwise, this remains speculation fueled by an ambiguous rating update. Still, the emotional response says a lot. Fans are reacting because they care deeply about this world and the chance to experience it on their platform of choice. In the absence of answers, worry fills the gap.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!