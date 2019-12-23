New Death Stranding Trailer Offers Tips for Dangerous Traversal

Death Stranding, the latest and greatest (and first, for this iteration of the company) video game from developer Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions, has been out for some time now, but with the holidays really kicking into high gear, there’s a good chance that a whole bunch of new folks are about to dive deep into some prime, Kojima-brand strangeness. As if on cue, the folks behind the game have thankfully released a brief new trailer that should prove to be of some help to players just starting out.

The trailer, which clocks in at just a minute long, focuses almost entirely on the various ways to stabilize and carry goods within the game. After all, the main mechanic in Death Stranding is basically just… delivering packages. So, doing so efficiently becomes an important aspect of how players juggle all of their tasks. There are, of course, other obstacles to overcome, but if you struggle with the premise of the game then there’s a good chance you don’t even get to that point. You can check out the tips fro Kojima Productions below:

Just in time for delivering cargo for the holiday season! Here are some tips we wrapped in our 1min trailer.#DeathStranding #TomorrowIsInYourHands pic.twitter.com/Ysj03csQid — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) December 23, 2019

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for Death Stranding describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is now available for PlayStation 4, and it was recently revealed that the game would also be coming to PC in 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.