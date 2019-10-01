CHVRCHES Releases New Song Inspired by Death Stranding

Sony Interactive Entertainment and RCA Records have announced that the two companies have partnered together for a full album of original music inspired by the world of Death Stranding, the upcoming PlayStation 4 video game from Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions. The album, Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From the World of Death Stranding), isn’t itself a complete surprise, but its contents, including a newly released song from CHVRCHES called “Death Stranding”, is.

“SIE and Kojima Productions set out to find artists in many different genres whose music evoked some of the key thematic elements in Death Stranding,” David Bull, Global Brand Manager, SIEA, shared as part of the PlayStation.Blog post revealing the track. “Each artist on Timefall spent time with the team at SIE, interacting with the game’s story and vibe, coming up with their own unique takes on connection, love, loss, and rebirth.”

You can listen to the new “Death Stranding” song from CHVRCHES, in full, below:

Here’s the full set of songs on Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From the World of Death Stranding):

“Trigger” Major Lazer x Khalid “Ghost” Au/Ra x Alan Walker “Death Stranding” CHVRCHES “YELLOW BOX” The Neighbourhood “Meanwhile…In Genova” The S.L.P. “Ludens” Bring Me the Horizon “Born in The Slumber” Flora Cash “Sing to Me” MISSIO

Here’s how PlayStation’s official product page for the video game describes it:

“In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.”

Death Stranding is scheduled to release on November 8th for PlayStation 4.