Death Stranding Director’s Cut Reportedly About to Be Announced for PC

A PC version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut is set to be imminently announced if a report based on a leaked press release is accurate. The updated version of Death Stranding was released by Kojima Productions and Hideo Kojima for the PlayStation 5 in late 2021, and while the original was previously released for the PC as well, the upgraded version had not yet been announced for the platform.

Videocardz.com has published what it claims is a copy of an Intel press release for CES 2022 that covers its Arc GPUs. It’s all a bit technical and specific to the hardware in question, but it includes a note specifically about partnering with 505 Games and Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC.

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut edition on PC,” the leaked press release attributes to Neil Rally, president of 505 Games. “Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we’re excited to see how Intel’s new XeSS technology will enhance player experiences for Director’s Cut.”

Whether this proves accurate is only a matter of time. Intel’s set to have a big press conference in the coming hours at CES 2022. It seems fair to assume that if something like this were to be announced as part of CES 2022, it would be during that event or closely associated with it. As it stands, there’s no official word, but that could change very, very soon if the leaked press release is correct.

As noted above, there is no official word on a PC version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut as of yet. In general, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available for the PlayStation 5. The PS5 version added a number of new features, including new gear, fights, and other gameplay features. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest video game from Kojima Productions right here.

What do you think about the report that Death Stranding Director's Cut will be coming to PC? Have you been waiting to play the upgraded title on PC or did you already play it on the PlayStation 5?