Death Stranding Trailer Teased for E3

Death Stranding will return to E3 once again with a new trailer according to a teaser shared by Hideo Kojima himself.

The video game designer responsible for the Metal Gear games and more took to Twitter to share news of a tragic downgrade he had to make during an editing session. Kojima tweeted that he was having to edit in 2K due to a “horsepower shortage” and shared an image of his editing setup that included the “A Hideo Kojima Game” label that shows up on all the creator’s games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While I was trying to edit by installing 4K materials, my PC couldn’t operate smoothly enough due to horsepower shortage. No chance for linear editing. I shall edit with 2K for a while.😭 pic.twitter.com/0ISSBA5Z3q — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) May 17, 2018

Everyone knows that Death Stranding is Kojima’s current project, so it’s accepted that this teaser is referencing the mysterious new PlayStation 4 exclusive. With E3 right around the corner, it’s also to be expected that the game would make an appearance during Sony’s presentation. Should there be any doubt that the game would appear, Kojima took care of that with one detail in his image that several Twitter users were quick to pick up on. If you look towards the bottom of the image above where it shows the file name of the project that Kojima is editing, you’ll notice that it says E3_2018_trailer_edit. Other people sure did, and they’re more than ready to see more of Death Stranding and get confused all over again.

Get ready to get confused… pic.twitter.com/FKFiNUNej7 — Connor Anthony? (@R3AP3ROVS0UL5) May 17, 2018

The new trailer will hopefully share more details on Death Stranding, because as it stands, not much is known about the game. It involves otherworldly creatures with mysterious powers, high-tech equipment, and a baby nestled inside of a male protagonist. That main character is also played by Norman Reedus of The Walking Dead, one of many famous figures who’s taking on a role in the game. Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro and actor Mads Mikkelsen have both joined the game’s cast as well as different characters in Death Stranding, a game that’s looking like it’s already stacked when it comes to the talent department.

Death Stranding doesn’t yet have a release date, though it’s known to be an exclusive for the PlayStation 4. Look for more details on the game along with Kojima’s teased trailer next month during E3 2018.