‘Death Stranding’: Is Kojima Teasing A New Announcement?

Though many were disappointed to see a glaring lack of Death Stranding news during this year’s Game Awards, that doesn’t mean that Hideo Kojima planned on leaving 2018 quietly. The renowned game creator took to his Twitter to share a new teaser for the highly mysterious new title from Kojima Productions:

Death Stranding is a total mystery. We’ve had numerous trailers, character introductions, and art reveals and still none of us have any idea what the hell is actually going on. Kojima-san is known for his incredible creative energy and for those that have been involved with the project – or have seen a glimpse themselves – the verdict seems to be that this adventure is a total game-changer for the industry.

It’s hard not to respect Kojima-san’s progress and we can’t wait to see even more of his incredible first title for his new studio. We know we’re not the only ones excited either because both industry professionals and gamers alike can’t stop raving about ever snippet we’ve seen so far.

In other hype news, even the Metal Gear Solid film Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts couldn’t help but to chime in his praises for the mysterious title. Roberts and Kojima both met when the director approached him for direction on the upcoming Metal Gear movie. Though Kojima-san is no longer attached to the franchise, the pair still kept in touch because … let’s be honest, it’s Kojima. When discussing what he himself has seen so far about the upcoming title shrouded in mystery, he stated, “Today I watched Kojima-San direct a cutscene. I’ve watched hours of his cinematics and witnessing one in real life was beyond special. Death Stranding is unlike anything you’ve seen. Get excited.”

We still don’t have a release date yet for Death Stranding, though Kojima-san has hinted that a reveal will be coming soon.