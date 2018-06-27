Death Stranding Already Has a Mobile Knock-Off

Games usually spawn cheap rip-offs once they become breakout hits, but some people are getting ahead of the curve by making their own version of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

With a game as cryptic as Kojima’s next project, you’d think that knowing next to nothing about the game would stop any knock-off projects in their tracks. After all, we only know precious little about the game through trailers and a few official plot details that often conjure up more questions than they answer. The lack of information has done little to deter Sky Patrol though, the creator behind the next big mobile game called Deadly Standing that comes from the mind of the legendary game maker Kojumbo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You can finally try playing the great genius Kojumbo,” the description of the game on the Google Play Store reads. “Everyone knows Kojumbo genius. Therefore, the game is brilliant.”

It’s not uncommon for games like these to have descriptions that don’t fully make sense, hence the perplexing opening sentence, but the gist here is clear. Parodying the unwavering appreciation many have for Kojima, the mobile game from “Kojumbo” is “brilliant” simply because of the name attached to it.

Since there’s so little known about the real Death Stranding, the mobile game has to run with the few details that we do know. There are marine animals, babies, and spooky shadow men that are after you in this survival game, according to Deadly Standing’s gameplay summary.

“There was a global catastrophe. The big explosion changed the familiar world and the water began to go away. All marine animals are stranded. Death spread all over the planet. There were strange dark creatures. The birth rate of children has stopped, but there is a small ray of hope in the form of a new child over the past many years.

“Mankind will have to protect this child at the cost of his life. You’re a former prisoner and you have to take over this baton. You have a flask with a baby and you need to protect it from dark creatures. Survive, eliminate the danger, flee, hide. Find the necessary means for protection and movement. The car will make your life much easier.”

But what do players think of Deadly Standing? It’s rated just above 3.5/5 on the Google Play Store, and according to some of the recent reviews, it looks like Kojumbo just might have another hit on his hands.

There’s no known release date for the real Death Stranding, but you can try out this mobile rip-off now if you wish.