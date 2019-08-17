Will Death Stranding Feature Music from Bring Me the Horizon?

Could Death Stranding players end up listening to Bring Me the Horizon when the PlayStation 4 game releases? In most instances, you can swap out those variables for any other game and band in the world and the answer would inevitably be “Who knows?” But when it comes to this pairing of music and games, there are a few signs that point to there at least being a higher-than-normal probability of hearing one of Bring Me the Horizon’s songs on the game’s soundtrack.

Earlier in the week, Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima revealed a crossover few people expected to see when he shared some photos that showed Bring Me the Horizon visiting Kojima Productions. The group posed next to Kojima and gave the director some copies of “amo,” their sixth album, one of which was signed.

BRING ME THE HORIZON has visited Kojima Productions. Thanks for the CD and vinyls!🌈🌈🦀🐋🙏🏻🐟☔️💀👶✋😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/SaxjIIZpiv — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 15, 2019

Bring Me the Horizon is on tour right now with their latest and upcoming shows taking place in Tokyo, Japan, the same city where Kojima Productions is based, so it’s not like they went out of their way to travel to Japan just for the visit. However, if you’re familiar with the group, you’ll probably also recall that the lead singer Oliver Sykes is a big fan of Kojima’s work on the Metal Gear Solid series. One of the group’s songs is even called “Shadow Moses” which is the setting of the 1998 Metal Gear Solid.

It’s not unheard of for Kojima to post pictures of people visiting his studio whether it’s because he’s showing them Death Stranding or they’re just dropping in, so it’d be easy to write this one off as Bring Me the Horizon just stopping by when they’re on tour. However, Kojima apparently wasn’t done with the band references yet. A few days later, the director tweeted another image in the midst of his Gamescom preparations that showed a phone playing Bring Me the Horizon’s “I Apologise If You Feel Something.”

So, will we be hearing Bring Me the Horizon in Death Stranding? It still can’t be said for sure, but considering how many actors are in the game, Death Stranding could feature any number of known groups or individuals who we haven’t even seen yet.

Death Stranding doesn’t yet have a release date, but we’ll see more about the game soon during Gamescom.