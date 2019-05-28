Death Stranding Has Taken Over PlayStation’s Twitch Channel

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding next reveal that feels like it’s been coming for forever isn’t far away now, and the teasers keep piling on as the day draws nearer. A new trailer and perhaps even a release date is expected to be released on May 29th, and to prepare Kojima’s fans for the reveal, a new video has started playing on PlayStation’s Twitch channel. It appears to be looping, though some of the several thousands of people watching the video have caught glimpses of what looks like Norman Reedus’ character behind the murky black and occasional handprints.

The title of the video is “Tomorrow Is In Your Hands,” but like the rest of the Death Standing details we’ve seen so far, that could mean literally anything. As far as the game goes, it could be talking about player choice in Death Stranding or other gameplay elements, assuming it’s got a double meaning. It definitely means at least one thing though: There’s a Death Stranding reveal happening on Wednesday, and it looks like it’ll be one to look forward to.

News of the confirmed reveal was first shared through the Kojima Productions Twitter account which tweeted that the countdown had started and set May 29th as the reveal date for whatever it is that is planned for Death Stranding. The teaser also said “Create the rope,” but again, there’s no telling what that might mean. Another teaser released closer to the actual reveal said “Help us reconnect,” so now we’ve got three different phrases to mull over before hopefully finding out what they actually mean.

Count down for #DEATHSTRANDING is on. Stay tuned – May 29th.

Help us reconnect pic.twitter.com/Ci7omMN9x7 — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) May 28, 2019

One would hope that the reveal on Wednesday will actually share some substantial information about Death Stranding since the community seems to be about maxed out on teasers by now. Kojima’s new game has many excited, especially those PlayStation users who will have it as an exclusive, though the numerous teasers haven’t had any actual solid information bridging them together. Those who have seen Death Stranding privately have been wowed by it seemingly every time, so perhaps the general public will feel the same way when they finally see what it’s about.

Death Stranding’s reveal will take place on May 29th, so be sure to check out the PlayStation Twitch channel then to see what’s changed.