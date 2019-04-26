Death Stranding Will Make You Cry, Warns Norman Reedus

Today during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, Hideo Kojima and Norman Reedus discussed Death Stranding at length, which in turn meant that details and interesting tidbits about the upcoming PS4 exclusive spilled out. Included in this spillage was word from Norman Reedus, who plays the game’s protagonist Sam, that players will cry when playing the game and get “emotionally invested.”

Unfortunately, Reedus didn’t spill any more details about the game or why it will make you cry, but Kojima did. According to the visionary, Death Stranding will bring something new to the open-world genre. Further, “connection” will be a big theme. Apparently, while players will be alone in their experience of playing the game, they will be trying to connect. And this goes beyond just the story. In both gameplay and the narrative, connection is key. Everything will be connected. What this means, is unclear, but Kojima was really excited about talking about this in particular.

Kojima also noted that he doesn’t want to go back to CG and creating characters from scratch. He enjoys working with real actors who can bring something to the character that Kojima can’t.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and the PS4 only. For more news, media and information on the highly-anticipated Kojima game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story synopsis:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

