Death Stranding Reveals Its Weirdest Gameplay Features Yet

Death Stranding is a weird game. The moment the PS4 exclusive was revealed at E3 2016, it was obvious the game was strange, and that more importantly, Sony Interactive Entertainment was letting Hideo Kojima do what he wants. Since then, the title has only gotten stranger. Sure, we know more about it now, so it’s less ambiguous, which means some of the weird mystique has worn off. However, Kojima has also revealed plenty of odd gameplay features since then. And couple this with the game’s odd premise, and well, you have one of the strangest AAA games I’ve seen in awhile.

That all said, during a new bit of gameplay revealed at Tokyo Game Show, Kojima showed off one of the most aberrant gameplay features yet: if you zoom in on the crotch of the protagonist too much, he will punch you in the face. That’s right, you can get punched in the face by Norman Reedus for glaring out him too much.

If you zoom on Sam’s crotch too often, he will punch you in the face #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/JXO99vVFp0 — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 14, 2019

Now, Death Stranding isn’t the first game to do this. For example, NieR: Automata had a similar feature. However, it’s the presentation and how the game goes about it that makes it so good. You can also turn your poop into weapons, take funny pictures, and cosplay Kid Rock.

the toilets in death stranding are so innovative they allow you to craft grenades out of your poop pic.twitter.com/WsVhE2SgKM — Storm Yorha 🈲️ @post-ASTRAL CHAIN recovery (@StormYorha) September 14, 2019

Now this is why I bought this game! #DeathStranding pic.twitter.com/DtgsTJ941c — MessiTheGOAT 2nd account (@InspiredByLM10) September 14, 2019

To all the Death Stranding hate 😝 pic.twitter.com/hDEiFKlTPu — Brad Porter BRIDGES (@vilebread) September 14, 2019

Death Stranding will be available for the PS4 when it launches later this year on November 8. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Kojima game, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”