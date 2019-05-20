Rez Creator Teases Death Stranding, Calls it “Stunning”

Over the course of its development, Hideo Kojima has been showing Death Stranding to various developers across the industry behind closed doors. And every developer has left praising the game. From revolutionary to amazing, if there’s a positive adjective to say about the game, someone has said it about the upcoming PS4 exclusive. The latest person to praise the game is Rez creator and Tetris Effect producer Tetsuya Mizuguchi, who recently saw the game’s latest build.

Taking to Twitter, the visionary revealed that he “touched the heart of Death Stranding,” which is “stunning.” Adding in Japanese, Mizuguchi said that it’s true: the game is great. And of course, he’s excited to play the final product himself.

Touched the heart of Death Stranding today. Stunning.. Hideo Kojima is still progressing.💪 Can’t wait to play! さっき小島秀夫さんに会って、最新のデス・ストランディング見せてもらった。やっぱ、すごい。さすが。 https://t.co/FiV8Uxx0tD — Tetsuya Mizuguchi (@Mizuguchitter) May 17, 2019

As you may know, Kojima has been teasing a new trailer for the game a lot recently, suggesting one is arriving in the next month or two. From the sounds of it, it may be another extended look at the game, unless Mizuguchi was shown something completely different. Whatever the case, we should be seeing and hearing more about the mysterious title soon.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and possibly the PS5. For more news, media, and information on the highly anticipated title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s a brief, but official, story pitch:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

