Death Stranding Reveals Limited Edition PS4 Pro and Controller

Today, during a brand-new State of Play, Sony revealed a limited edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro and a special Death Stranding-themed DualShock 4. The former features the black, inky handprints seen in previous Death Stranding trailers, while the controller features a gold/orange design that’s similar to the color of the baby tanks. It also features the Death Stranding text logo on the middle media bar. That said, if you want any piece of this, you’re going to have to buy the whole bundle, which comes with a 1TB PS4 Pro, a physical copy of the game, and the aforementioned translucent DualShock 4 that is inspired by the BB pod. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live at Best Buy now with a release date slated for November 8th.

“Inspired by the game, this new Limited Edition PS4 Pro features a white matte finish, with two BT handprints that form the shapes of the world’s continents,” reads an official product description. “Sure to bring an otherworldly feel to your home entertainment setup, the bundle also includes an orange translucent DualShock 4 wireless controller that is the same color as the game’s BB Pod. Throughout the game, you can gently rock the controller to emulate holding the BB pod in your own hands.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation also takes the time to note that with the PS4 Pro, 4K TV owners can enjoy Death Stranding with a dynamic 4K resolution achieved via 4K checkerboard, while HD TV owners will benefit from increased image clarity through supersampiling. And of course, there will be HDR support.

The console will be available in select US and Canda retailers, starting at $400 USD/$500 CAD. It will be available the same day the game launches on November 8. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of the bundle coming to other regions, and there’s been no word of the controller being sold separately.

For more news, media, and information on Death Stranding, be sure to check out all our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.