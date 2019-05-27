Another New Death Stranding Teaser Revealed

Yesterday, Hideo Kojima released a new Death Stranding teaser teasing a new trailer. Then this morning it was revealed that a Death Stranding announcement will be shared on Wednesday, suggesting not only a new trailer is coming this week, but a release date or release window announcement as well. But the Death Stranding teases didn’t end there. Now Kojima has released a second teaser in the vain of the first one.

Like the first teaser, this one is equally ambiguous. Meanwhile, a message of “help us reconnect” accompanies the teaser, which seems to allude to the game’s multiplayer aspect that Kojima has teased in the past.

Unfortunately, these teasers do very little in explaining what the game is about, but hopefully the new trailer won’t be as vague. Knowing Kojima though, it will both answer our burning questions while giving us even more to ponder.

Death Stranding is in development for PS4, and at the moment, only the PS4. The game is rumored to be a cross-gen release, but Sony has said nothing on this front. Speaking of a release, we still have no clue when this game is coming to the PS4, but hopefully that will change this week.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated new game from the creator of Metal Gear Solid, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official story pitch:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

