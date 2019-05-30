Death Stranding Reportedly Only A Timed PS4 Exclusive

According to a new report, Death Stranding is a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but only for a limited time. That’s right, it appears the upcoming Hideo Kojima game is only a timed exclusive. Word of the timed exclusivity comes way of journalist Antonio Fucito, who notably and accurately leaked the game’s release date ahead of its revealing yesterday as well. In other words, Fucito appears to be a reliable source for Death Stranding news. Further, this lines up with previous reports and rumors.

According to Fucito, while the game still won’t be coming to Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, it will be coming to PC. At the moment, it’s unclear to the journalist if it will be six months after the PS4 version hits or 12 months.

“The PS4 cover didn’t have the ‘Only on PS’ label because Death Stranding is coming to PC at a later date — that’s the deal signed between Kojima and Sony,” said Fucito during a recent stream. “The game will be a timed PS4 exclusive and will be available on PC later on. I don’t know if it’s a 6 or 12 months exclusive”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt, like any unofficial information; however, Fucito did have the release date scoop, so it seems like he has a reliable source close to the matter. Further, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about this.

Death Stranding is in development for the PS4 and poised to release on November 8, priced at $59.99 USD. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming new IP, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“From legendary game creator Hideo Kojima comes an all-new, genre-defying experience for the PlayStation 4 system.

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the disconnected remnants of our future in his hands, he embarks on a journey to reconnect the shattered world one step at a time. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and humanity on the verge of a mass extinction, it’s up to Sam to journey across the ravaged continent and save mankind from impending annihilation. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? An unprecedented gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

