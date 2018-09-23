New ‘Death Stranding’ Trailer Teases New Character And A Boss Fight

Last night during the final hours of Tokyo Game Show, Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions revealed a brand-new trailer of Death Stranding, and in the process unveiled a new character and teased a never before seen boss fight.

The new character is referred to as “The man in the golden mask,” and he appears to be a bad guy, though this isn’t disclosed one way or the other. The character will be brought to life by Troy Baker, one of the industry’s most prolific and prominent voice talents, who has featured in roles such as Pagan Min in Far Cry 4, Samuel Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, The Joker in the Batman: Arkham series, Kanji Tatsumi in Persona 4, and of course Joel in The Last of Us.

While the new trailer doesn’t reveal any other new characters, Kojima Productions did reveal another prominent character in the story, Sam’s (the protagonist, played by Norman Reedus) boss, who for the moment is unnamed, but is portrayed by Tommie Earl Jenkins. The following piece of concept art for the character is provided:

The trailer also seemingly teases a boss fight, but right before any action is cut to, the trailer ends, of course. But hey, at least the build-up is epic.

Death Stranding is in development exclusively for the PlayStation 4. At the moment, it is without a release date or even a release window. For more news and media on Death Stranding, be sure to take a gander at our previous and recent coverage of the game by clicking here.

For more information about the title, here’s an official story pitch from its publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment:

“Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”