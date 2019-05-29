Rumor: Death Stranding Release Date Leaked

Death Stranding’s reveal is coming soon, but it looks like the release date for Hideo Kojima’s game has leaked ahead of schedule. Rumors and speculations have targeted the game for different release timeframes in the past, sometimes in 2019 and other times seeing the game pushed back to 2020. The PlayStation exclusive is expected to be out on November 8th according to more than one source, one of which was a regional PlayStation page that shared a post with the date before promptly taking it down.

The Taiwanese PlayStation page on Facebook was responsible for the post which said the game would be out on November 8th. While the post didn’t stay up for long, Twitter user NanoGuidingStar noticed it before it was removed and screenshotted it to share. Another Twitter user, Nibellion, pointed out that an Italian journalist had tweeted out the same release date for the game a day before.

It’s looking likely that this will be the release date since an official PlayStation account let the news slip and removed its post, but it shouldn’t be long before we find out the confirmed release date and more about the game. If you’ve been following the Death Stranding news in the past few days like many have, you will have noticed that the game has taken over PlayStation’s Twitch channel. That takeover is still going on and has expectedly progressed since it first started as more and more handprints appear across the screen.

This means that the murky ink-like substance that’s been covering the stream is starting to be removed to let us see through it to the looping video in the background. Through these small windows into what Death Stranding is about, we see different scenes like the Sam, the protagonist who’s played by Norman Reedus, running through different environments and riding on a vehicle at times. They’re only brief snippets of gameplay, but it’s building up to the big reveal. When that’ll happen remains to be seen since neither Kojima nor Sony has announced a precise release time, but the reveal is certainly happening on Wednesday.

Death Stranding is presumably releasing for the PlayStation 4 on November 8th.