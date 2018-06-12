Death Stranding Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Another look at Death Stranding has finally been revealed after Sony showcased the game during its E3 presentation and, what’s more, it finally gave us our first look at gameplay. Check it out above!

Since it was revealed two years ago at E3, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding has proven to be an enigma for those trying to make sense of it. It has Kojima himself creating the game, characters motion-capped by Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, and Mads Mikkelsen, other-worldy creatures who can’t be seen by the naked eye, and a baby that’s apparently growing inside of Reedus’ character, the protagonist of the game.

If you’re looking for anything like an official summary of the game to hopefully tell you more, you’d be hard pressed to find something helpful. Kojima’s stressed in the past that the game’s main themes deal with the connectedness of life and death, but that does hardly anything to piece together what’s going on in the trailers that we’ve seen before. Actual gameplay also hasn’t been seen yet, but we do know that the game is at least playable in some form per recent announcements from Kojima.

The game’s creator hasn’t been shy with the teasers as well, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise to those following his project that the game was featured during Sony’s press conference. Kojima first began the teasers for the game’s appearance around a month ago when he shared a tweet that said he was doing some editing, but people quickly noted his not-so-hidden teaser of a file name that indicated a new trailer would be featured at E3.

Not long after that, Kojima confirmed that he was, in fact, putting together a trailer that would be presented during E3. Death Stranding was also confirmed to be among the core games that Sony said it’d be focusing on during its E3 presentation, the other three games being Spider-Man, The Last of Us Part 2, and Ghost of Tsushima.

Thanks to other teasers from Kojima that were shared prior to E3, watchful Death Stranding fans also think that they’ve figured out where the game might be taking place. The game creator shared an innocent enough image not long ago that featured some moss, and while that wouldn’t normally be enough to go off of, some of his followers pointed out that it was a specific type of moss that looks like it comes from Iceland. It looks like they might be right seeing how more evidence supported the claim and Kojima himself retweeted their guess, but the creator still hasn’t confirmed the game’s setting.