Fan-Made Trailer Imagines Death Stranding on the PlayStation 1

PlayStation 4 owners have by now been able to finally try out Death Stranding to see where the game will take them and have encountered BTs, BBs, and everything else the cinematic world has to offer. The game’s graphics have been praised since its release, particularly where actors like Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen are concerned, but a new fan-made trailer for the game takes the graphical enhancements in the opposite direction by imagining what Death Stranding would look like on the original PlayStation.

The game developer and Twitter user who goes by the name Miziziziz shared the video belowto show what Death Stranding might look like if it were on the PS1 instead of the PS4. This fan-made trailer shows Sam Porter Bridges who’s played by Norman Reedus making his way across an exceptionally blurry landscape while navigating around some rocks. The blocky character treks through the rain and eventually runs into Death Stranding’s shadowy creatures who barely appear at all. The trailer cuts away in a dramatic fashion before we’re met with a voiceover from Bridges, a scene where he’s sliding down a till, and then a title card announcing the game’s PlayStation release.

Miziziziz plugged their YouTube channel after the tweet below gained some traction when they showed off the trailer on Twitter. The user has created videos like this one in the past including a fan-made trailer for the indie hit Untitled Goose Game which actually didn’t look all that bad on the PS1. The user also explained part of their process for creating the video and said they were working on another upload where they’d discuss the process of making these “demakes.”

Add a world environment node and enable fog. To get it working with unshaded meshes set ambient light to white and make meshes shaded again — Miziziziz (@miziziziz) November 20, 2019

Working on one 🙂 — Miziziziz (@miziziziz) November 20, 2019

Graphics were one part of Death Stranding in our review of the PS4 game which looks exceptional on both a normal console and the PS4 Pro. You can see more on that and the rest of our thoughts about Death Stranding in our 5/5 review.

Death Stranding is now available on the PS4 and will come to the PC platform starting in the early summer of 2020.