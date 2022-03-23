Death Stranding PC Update Adds All-New Feature

A new update for Death Stranding on PC has recently rolled out. This patch, which is version 1.07 for the open-world game, doesn’t do a whole lot in the grand scheme of things, but it does add one very important feature. And while this feature is one that will be vital for a number of players moving forward, others might have no use for it if they don’t end up purchasing the game’s expanded version which is set to launch next week.

Much like we saw on PS5 and PS4 last year, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is poised to release in exactly one week on March 30th for those on PC. This version of the game adds a number of extras to the title, some of which include new racing and combat zones. And while Director’s Cut is a “better” version of the game all around, it does need one big thing to be compatible with the base version of the title. As such, in steps today’s new update that has rolled out.

The major feature in question that the PC version of Death Stranding has received through this version 1.07 patch is save importing. This means that if you already have an active save in Death Stranding and would simply like to transfer your progress to Director’s Cut, you’ll now be able to do so because of this update. Again, it’s not a game-changing addition by any means, but it’s a big deal for those who are looking to dive into Director’s Cut.

As a reminder, Death Standing Director’s Cut is set to arrive next week and will be purchasable on its own or as an upgrade for those who already own the original game. Additionally, Director’s Cut will be available on both Steam and Epic Games Store when it launches.

Are you going to purchase or upgrade to Death Stranding Director’s Cut for yourself when it comes to PC next week? Or are you someone who has already played the game on a PlayStation platform? Let me know either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.