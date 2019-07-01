Death Stranding Is A “Whole New Thing,” Says Voice Actor

Fans were delighted to recently learn the release date for the highly anticipated game coming from Hideo Kojima and team. Since Sony wasn’t going to be at this year’s E3, the devs and publisher got crafty and unveiled the release date trailer ahead of gaming’s biggest event. There is still much to learn about the title, especially considering all of the mystery that has surrounded it since day one, but at least we are getting closer to the concrete launch date, which is set for later this year. That said, one voice actor that is part of the cast has said that Death Stranding is “a whole new thing.”

Norman Reedus, who has stepped into the role of the main protagonist in Death Stranding, recently took to Instagram to share something from the upcoming game. One fan commented on said post to ask if it’s a movie or a game, to which Troy Baker, who is also in Death Stranding, replied, saying, “This is a whole NEW thing.”

For those who don’t know what Death Stranding is all about, which would be completely understandable, here’s more:

“Besieged by death’s tide at every turn, Sam Bridges must brave a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding,” the official synopsis said. “Carrying the stranded remnants of the future in his hands, Sam embarks on a journey to reunite the shattered world one step at a time. What is the mystery of the Death Stranding? What will Sam discover on the road ahead? A genre defining gameplay experience holds these answers and more.”

Death Stranding is currently in development and is set to arrive on November 8th exclusively for PlayStation 4. For even more information on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe Death Stranding is going to be completely unlike any video game we have ever seen before? If not, does it remind you of any titles we have come across in the past? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!