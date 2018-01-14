Death Trash is the Puke-Filled RPG That Fallout Fans Need to Check Out

Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch are all platforms we talk about a lot – and for good reason! Each one provides an amazing gaming experienced tailored to the player. As a primarily PC gamer myself, sometimes there are just games I come across that are just too weird not to share. Cue this puke-filled, trash-talking, science fiction horror game that is the perfect blend of old school style, and punk rock adventure. Welcome to Death Trash.

According to Death Trash’s official website:

“Generations after the Great Galactic War, civilization rises again on Tauris V and the age-old power struggle of factions about resources, influence and beliefs begins anew. But this time the Ancients are freed from their shackles and the Evergrowing Heart pounds for the Flesh Hive. You are the key to solving or escalating this conflict…”

Just wanted to present a few new player variations, but then someone began puking and soon everyone took part. pic.twitter.com/8BdqRoDI1R — Stephan Hövelbrinks (@talecrafter) January 11, 2018

The game is described as a post-apocalyptic RPG that’s like Fallout, but with a delightful touch of retro styled gaming. Just hope you’re not squeemish with profanity, because the F bomb gets dropped a lot and at very hilarious times. “A world of cyberpunk, science fiction, horror, the grotesque and trash talk humor,” boasts the creators and really – it’s kind of the best thing ever.

Players can customise their character through stats, make friends, play co-op, make good (bad) choices; the gameplay experience offers a lot of freedom for players, which is an aspect that makes many games, again – like Fallout, special and worthy of becoming fan favourites.

Death Trash is currently shooting for a 2017 release date for PC, but they are interested in looking at other platforms in the future as well.

More features include:

A post-apocalyptic world with punks, science fiction, large flesh beasts, the grotesque, sexual references and trash-talking unlike anything seen before

Colorful and noisy pixelart style developed for this game

Thick atmosphere, rich dialogue and a diverse set of characters

Any NPC can be killed

Empowering the player by building on imagination, freedom and choices

Dialogue System that doesn’t pause the game and allows canceling anytime

World simulation through realtime situations: combat, dialogue, item crafting, npc behaviors

Use psi powers in and out of combat

Built with modern PC gaming in mind, supporting both mouse and gamepad controls

Local Co-op where your partner can drop in and out anytime

Other than the “when it’s done” placeholder, there isn’t a release date set but you can check out their site here for more updates. Believe me, I will keep you posted when this beautiful masterpiece goes live.